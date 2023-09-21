State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.33.

Medpace Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $254.70 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.30 and a 12-month high of $282.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.75 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 72.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total value of $35,671,831.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,042,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,931,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total value of $35,671,831.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,042,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,931,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,396 shares of company stock worth $61,344,779 over the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

