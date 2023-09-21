State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 180,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 27,424 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the first quarter valued at $19,347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 43.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 42,077 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 584.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 26,810 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CWT stock opened at $48.45 on Thursday. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.44.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $194.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.50 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWT. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet lowered California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Stories

