State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,887 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 195.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $43.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average of $44.25. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 82.45%. The company had revenue of $616.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

