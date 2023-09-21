State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,424 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of SJW Group worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SJW Group by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,211 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,070,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth $19,796,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SJW Group by 610.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 236,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,236,000 after acquiring an additional 203,573 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SJW Group by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,499,000 after purchasing an additional 174,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Price Performance

SJW Group stock opened at $62.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.56. SJW Group has a one year low of $57.51 and a one year high of $83.88.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SJW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SJW Group from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SJW Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SJW

SJW Group Profile

(Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.