Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 569.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 82.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD stock opened at $100.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.52.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

