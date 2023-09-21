Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $3,257,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,412,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $288.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.30. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $200.80 and a 1-year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.59.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

