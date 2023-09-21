Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.31

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 218982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.19%. On average, analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 77,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 276,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 130.2% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 28,596 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

See Also

