Syncona (LON:SYNC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $112.00

Shares of Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 112 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.41), with a volume of 709264 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.40 ($1.47).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.85) price target on shares of Syncona in a research report on Monday, September 11th.
Syncona Stock Performance
About Syncona
Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.
