Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 2,161.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,973 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,586 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,139 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 302,725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after acquiring an additional 30,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Tapestry Price Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Articles

