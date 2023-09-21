TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE TEL opened at $125.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $146.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TEL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

