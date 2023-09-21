Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.31

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.31 and last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 317389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 6.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

Institutional Trading of Telefônica Brasil

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 329.5% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 87,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 67,102 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 8.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 209,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,150 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,822 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter worth approximately $20,094,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 10.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telefônica Brasil

(Get Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.