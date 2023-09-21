The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,494 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.06% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $44,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.42.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE EL opened at $150.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.12. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.18 and a 52 week high of $283.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.96%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

