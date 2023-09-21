The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,424 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HIG opened at $73.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,508 shares of company stock worth $326,053 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

