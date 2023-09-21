The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 342.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,274 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Kroger by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.53. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $50.41.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

