The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.57.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total transaction of $188,475.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,243.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $73,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,012.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total value of $188,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 39,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,243.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,950 shares of company stock worth $732,650. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the second quarter worth $413,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Middleby by 4,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIDD opened at $134.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.54. Middleby has a 12-month low of $122.33 and a 12-month high of $162.02.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.15. Middleby had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

