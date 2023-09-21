Theresa Wingrove Sells 192,013 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Stock

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $2,964,680.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,401.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ImmunoGen Stock Down 6.6 %

ImmunoGen stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.14.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 96.02%. The company had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 485.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoGen

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,853,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,396,000 after acquiring an additional 112,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 16.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,904,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ImmunoGen by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,199,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ImmunoGen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after acquiring an additional 346,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,864,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,881,000 after purchasing an additional 638,077 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ImmunoGen from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading

