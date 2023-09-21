Theresa Wingrove Sells 192,013 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Stock

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $2,964,680.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,401.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
ImmunoGen Stock Down 6.6 %
ImmunoGen stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.14.
ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 96.02%. The company had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 485.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
IMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ImmunoGen from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.
ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
