Thomas Aj Frank Sells 25,987 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 25,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $2,355,461.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 922,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,581,319.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 26,348 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $2,419,273.36.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 21,246 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $1,964,617.62.

On Monday, September 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,948,303.73.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 1.2 %

IBKR opened at $90.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.35. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $95.59. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 43.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $3,068,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,380,000 after acquiring an additional 97,106 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

