Thomas Aj Frank Sells 26,348 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 26,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $2,419,273.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 948,111 shares in the company, valued at $87,055,552.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Monday, September 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 25,987 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $2,355,461.68.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 21,246 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $1,964,617.62.

On Monday, September 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,948,303.73.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $90.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $95.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.80 and its 200-day moving average is $83.35.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 4.41%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Get Our Latest Report on IBKR

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 68.7% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 7,164,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,480,000 after buying an additional 2,918,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,311.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,474,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,464 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $97,717,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth $60,377,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 931,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,340,000 after purchasing an additional 674,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.