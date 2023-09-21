TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $105.05

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $105.05 and last traded at $104.48, with a volume of 29163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on TKO. Guggenheim began coverage on TKO Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on TKO Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised TKO Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on TKO Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
TKO Group Price Performance
TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.54 million. TKO Group had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TKO Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $3.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Jonathan Kraft purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.53 per share, for a total transaction of $507,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.
About TKO Group
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces live events, as well as broadcasts to TV households across approximately 170 countries. Its digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS, a streaming service for combat sports. The company is also involved in sports entertainment business, including entertainment on television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms.
