Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Hits New 12-Month High at $195.65

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $195.65 and last traded at $194.99, with a volume of 82980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.96.

TM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a market cap of $255.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $7.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $3.13. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $76.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.98 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 329,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after buying an additional 231,633 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,878,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,032,000 after buying an additional 147,722 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1,266.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 141,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,763,000 after buying an additional 131,240 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6,684.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after buying an additional 104,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 543,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,512,000 after buying an additional 86,597 shares in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

