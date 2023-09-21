Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 329.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,250 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,931,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $814,557,000 after acquiring an additional 332,642 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,573 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,410,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $696,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $28.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average is $31.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

