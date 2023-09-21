Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,686 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,022,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,053,000 after acquiring an additional 552,115 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 12.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,307,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,347 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 14.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,044,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,951,000 after purchasing an additional 987,473 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 15.2% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,399,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,391,000 after purchasing an additional 975,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,766,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on U. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.69.

In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $7,764,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,451,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,104,917.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $7,764,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,451,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,104,917.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc Whitten sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $213,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 667,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,986,392.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 783,628 shares of company stock worth $31,445,280 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.62.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $533.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

