Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050,003 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,376 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $39,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 44.2% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $33.62 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $141.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.85.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.
Verizon Communications Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.20%.
Verizon Communications Profile
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
