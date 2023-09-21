Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,271 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 144.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on VMC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

VMC opened at $209.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.34 and a 200-day moving average of $199.70. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $147.64 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.68%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.