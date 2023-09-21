Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Sets New 52-Week High at $98.97

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.97 and last traded at $97.70, with a volume of 54236 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.43.

Weatherford International Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.66 and its 200-day moving average is $69.93.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.11). Weatherford International had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 46.47%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weatherford International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 557.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

