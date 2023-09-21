Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.16.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.1 %

ZBH opened at $120.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,074. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

