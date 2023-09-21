Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,028 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.05% of Zoetis worth $40,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.44.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,930 shares of company stock worth $4,691,799. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $181.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.49. The firm has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

