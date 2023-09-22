170,110 Shares in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 170,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 161,634 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,043,000 after acquiring an additional 63,822 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of ACI stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $29.19.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 82.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $24.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.89 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.03.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

