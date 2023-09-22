19,475 Shares in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Ubiquiti from $207.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Ubiquiti Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $145.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.27. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.40 and a 52 week high of $350.63.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.34). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 21.01% and a negative return on equity of 186.64%. The business had revenue of $491.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

