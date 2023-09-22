91,930 Shares in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 91,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average is $39.14. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 47.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNA Financial

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 4,456,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.29 per share, for a total transaction of $175,078,204.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,215,056.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CNA Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CNA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

