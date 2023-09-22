Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,247 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Argus raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $96.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The firm has a market cap of $155.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,803.10, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,643 shares of company stock worth $21,395,584 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

