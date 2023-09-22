AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 112,126 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 561.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,126 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 58.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 31.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 3,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.64 per share, with a total value of $100,056.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,628.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $733,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 3,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.64 per share, with a total value of $100,056.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $163,628.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 10.18%. Analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ORI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

