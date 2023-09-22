AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,174 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 270.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $739,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $203.36 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $157.57 and a 52-week high of $214.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.44.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

