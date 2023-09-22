AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,770 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 18,527 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after acquiring an additional 182,335 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after acquiring an additional 842,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ COMT opened at $29.31 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $40.04. The firm has a market cap of $841.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.98.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

