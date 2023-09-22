AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 71,760 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,760 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 330.5% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 3.8 %

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.20%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

