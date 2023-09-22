AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $690,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,996,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 119.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,741,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

BATS DISV opened at $24.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

