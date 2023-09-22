AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,173 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in General Motors by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $819,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in General Motors by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,022 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $578,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $125,200,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

General Motors Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $32.70 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.