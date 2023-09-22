AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,049 Shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,234,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 396.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 142,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 113,676 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,240,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 455.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $24.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64.

About Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

