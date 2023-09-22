AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 79,610 Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 79,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Qiagen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,568,000 after acquiring an additional 135,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth about $288,658,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,700,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,374,000 after buying an additional 215,475 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 36.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,062,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,226,000 after buying an additional 814,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,911,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,198,000 after buying an additional 132,479 shares in the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QGEN. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Qiagen in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

