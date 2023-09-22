AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,029,550,000 after buying an additional 92,606 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,615,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,976,863,000 after buying an additional 632,690 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,481,843,000 after buying an additional 32,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,918,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,077,049,000 after buying an additional 528,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.50.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.4 %

Lam Research stock opened at $610.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $667.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $595.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.