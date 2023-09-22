AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,113 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 11.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the first quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the first quarter worth approximately $563,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

XDSQ stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDSQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a three-month outcome period. XDSQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XDSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.