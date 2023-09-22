AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,683 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XDQQ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the first quarter valued at $2,888,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 611.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF - Quarterly alerts:

Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

Shares of XDQQ opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.25.

Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. XDQQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XDQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.