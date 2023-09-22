AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,711,000 after purchasing an additional 51,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NET. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cloudflare from $61.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.85.
Cloudflare Price Performance
Shares of NET opened at $56.54 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.34 and its 200-day moving average is $61.31.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $308.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.63 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Cloudflare
In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,209 shares in the company, valued at $17,266,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 16,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $985,835.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,778,022.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $984,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,209 shares in the company, valued at $17,266,510.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 672,906 shares of company stock valued at $42,882,630 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.
