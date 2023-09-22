AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 279,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DFSE stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $32.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.17.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.