AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 557.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,996 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Crown by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Crown by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE:CCK opened at $88.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. Crown had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Crown’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,323.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

