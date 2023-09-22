AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,373 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $81,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $201.29 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $194.05 and a 1 year high of $261.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

