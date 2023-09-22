AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.31 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 39,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $33.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average is $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

