AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.38 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Cowa LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,585,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 120,657,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,224 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,128,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,841,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 301.8% during the 4th quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 570,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,497,000 after acquiring an additional 428,652 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.33 and a 200-day moving average of $56.32. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $59.97.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.