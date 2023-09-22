AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,989 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in TotalEnergies by 44.4% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter worth $528,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 645.9% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTE opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.65. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $67.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.61 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TTE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

