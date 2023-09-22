AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NASDAQ:CLSA)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NASDAQ:CLSA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 3,762.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $652,000.

Get Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF alerts:

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Price Performance

Shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.64. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $58.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Profile

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (CLSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its aggressive risk profile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NASDAQ:CLSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.